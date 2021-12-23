Scooper basketball team falls to RC Stevens, 60-31

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ basketball team fell to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, 60-31, Tuesday, in Sturgis.
“I thought we played solid defense for the most part in the first half. Offensively we had trouble attacking inside and failed to shoot it well from outside, but we were able to get to the foul line quite a bit to keep it close in the first half,” said Pat Cass, Sturgis Brown’s ssistant coach. “Stevens did a nice job in the second half using their size and set plays to get some easy buckets early. We were unable to find a rhythm on the offensive end in the third quarter. Going forward, we need to try to find consistent scoring.”
The Scoopers scored only four points in the opening quarter, on a field goal by Jake Vliem three minutes into the game, and two free throws by Owen Cass.
The Raiders’ Jaden Haefs scored seven points and Rapid City Stevens led 15-4 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, both teams traded baskets, and each team scored 10 points.
Rapid City Stevens held a 25-14 lead at the half.
Gavin Ligtenberg and Jake Vliem both scored two points for the Scoopers in the third quarter, as the Raiders extended their lead to 39-18, goinng into the final eight minutes of play.
The Scoopers outscored the Raiders 13-8 in the fourth quarter, but Rapid City Stevens came away with the win, 60-31.
The leading scorers for the Scoopers were Owen Cass and Dysen Peterson, with seven points each. They were followed by Vliem with five points.
The Scoopers shot 13 of 22 free throws for 59%. They shot 20 percent from the field, making seven out of 35 shots.
Chris Stoebner, the Raiders head coach, said he was happy with his team’s defense.
“Defensively we were pretty sharp. If we wouldn’t have put them on the foul line, the score would have been better, but I was happy defensively,” said Stoebner. “Offensively, we are a work in progress, but if we can keep defending and rebounding, we will come along in the offense.”
Ten Raiders scored in the game, with Nate Kindred, leading the way with 17, followed by Jaden Haefs with 16. The Raiders shot 22 of 39 for 56 percent for field goals, free throws made was 14 of 24 for 58 percent.
“We have some really good players, but at the end of the day, we will not compete for a state title with only one guy leading us there. We have to have contributions by everyone and that is where we are at. Even when we struggled offensively tonight, we were still completing,” added Stoebner.
The Scoopers fall to 0-5 and will host Lead-Deadwood on Thursday, Dec. 30 in Sturgis.
The Raiders are now 3-2 on the season and are off for the Christmas break.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.