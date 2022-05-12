STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers baseball team split in a double header with the Rapid City Central Cobblers Tuesday at Strong Field, in Sturgis. The Scoopers won the first game 9-3, and lost the second game, 6-3.
In the first game, the Scoopers scored four runs in the first inning, and added five more runs in the sixth for a 9-3 win.
“It was a good win, I liked our at bats, we were patient, although we really did not hit well either game,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Browns baseball coach. “We had runners in scoring positions, but just couldn’t get them in and sometimes that happens in baseball,”
Scoring for the Scoopers in the first game were Dustin Inhofer, Ridge Inhofer, Owen Cass, Evan Stroud, Hunter Janzen each scored a run, and Dustin Alan and Kain Peters scored two runs each.
Cass pitched for the Scoopers and threw 105 pitches, 68 of those were strikes, and he faced 28 baters.
Beau Peters relieved Cass and threw nine pitches.
In the second game, the Scoopers led 2-1 at the end of the first inning, before the Cobblers scored three runs in the fifth inning, and two more runs in the seventh to get the win 6-3.
“The fifth inning hurt us and that was basically the game, I liked what we did, nothing was hit hard, we did a pretty good job, the defense wasn’t bad, they just beat us,” Biancalana said.
In the second game, Ridge Inhofer scored along with Owen Cass, and Dustin Alan for Sturgis Brown.
Pitching for the second game was Aidan Wood.
He faced 18 batters and threw 74 pitches of which 38 were strikes.
The Scoopers are now 9-12 on the season.
