Scooper baseball team splits doubleheader with Harrisburg Tigers

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown baseball team split a double header with Harrisburg Friday, at Strong Field in Sturgis.
In the first game, the Scoopers struggled in the fifth inning and allowed six runs by the Harrisburg Tigers and ended up falling 13-3.
“We started off playing very well and that is exciting, anytime you can start off with runs and the lead, then one thing went wrong and it deflated us,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We are playing a really good ball club and when you play good clubs, you can’t lose your focus for a minute and that happened in the fifth and you saw what happened.”
The Scoopers led after the second inning, 3-1, and Harrisburg Tigers scored two to tie the game, 3-3, at the end of the third inning.
Sturgis was unable to score any further runs in the game and the Tigers scored two in the fourth, six in the fifth and two in the sixth to take the game, 13-3.
Coach Biancalana talked about the lead off pitcher, Kain Peters, for the Scoopers, striking out the first three batters. “Kain is good, and we have a really good team, and we have good pitching.”
Scoring for the Scoopers was started with Dustin Alan in the first inning. Kelton and Kaden Olson both scored for the Scoopers in the second inning.
Pitching for Sturgis Brown was Kain Peters, Connor Cruickshank and Hunter Janzen.
In the second game, the Scoopers had a seven run lead in the second inning, but Harrisburg battled back and scored five runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, four in the sixth, with the score at the top of the seventh inning, 11-9.
SturgisBrown went on to win, 12-11, to give Harrisburg its first loss of the season.
“I told the guys it is not about how you start, it is how you finish, these guys (Harrisburg) know how to win, and we are learning how to, there is no doubt in my mind, we can play with them, but we are learning a few new things, and it will take a little time,” said Biancalana.
The Scoopers are back in action Saturday when they host the Huron Tigers.
