STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School baseball team shut out the St. Thomas More Cavaliers, 14-0, in five innings, Monday, in Sturgis.
The Scoopers scored three runs in the first, five runs in the second and third innings, and one run in the fourth inning.
“This was a pretty good victory for our team, only gave up eight base runners and no runs,” said Robert Bradford, Sturgis Brown’s assistant baseball coach. “We played a St. Thomas More team that is rebuilding and they will be good in a couple years.”
The Scoopers had some great at bats with David Anderson, Owen Cass and Kaden Olson with triples, and Cass with a stand-up double.
Kelton Olson pitched three-innings for the Scoopers and threw 55 pitches in three-innings.
He faced 11 batters, striking out six, allowing one walk, and allowing only one hit.
Ridge Inhofer came in for the final two innings, striking out five, and walking three.
“Olson came out and pitched a phenomenal three innings, got a little wild in the third inning, but was really efficient the first two innings. Ridge came in and closed out the game with five strike outs, and really pitched lights out for two innings,” Bradford said.
The Scoopers ended up with 12 stolen bases during the game.
“They have a young catcher at St. Thomas More, and we had to take advantage of the steals when we could get them, and get the base runner in a scoring position,” Bradford said.
Scoring for the Scoopers was Kaden Olson, Ridge Inhofer and David Anderson all with three runs, Dustin Allen and Owen Cass both with two, and RJ Andrzjewski with one.
The Scoopers are back in action on Thursday when they will host the Douglas Patriots.
