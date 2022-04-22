Scooper baseball team falls to RC Stevens Raiders

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown varsity baseball team fell, 13-7, to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, Wednesday, at McKeague Field in Rapid City.
“The sixth inning we struggled, when you see and eight spot on the board for the other team that it is tough to see and one error turned into three errors, and then four, and we certainly self-destructed,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Brown’s baseball coach. “I told the guys, we have to learn from this, and we have to grow and continue to get better, and hopefully this little snake bite will wear off here pretty quickly.”
The Scoopers fought to the end.
They scored three runs in the top of the seventh, attempting a comeback, but came up short.
“The boys showed a lot of effort and fight and we had guys on bases, and they didn’t give up,” said Biancalana. “I liked the way we played, minus one inning, we played a pretty good ball game, at the end of the fifth inning, it was a great ball game on both sides. I see our guys getting better, we just need to take that next step and keep growing.”
Kain Peters pitched the first five innings and threw 100 pitches with 69 strikes and faced 26 batters. Kelton Olson finished the game and threw 29 pitches, 17 of those strikes, and faced nine batters.
“Kain was electric, he was great, stuff was working well, he commanded the zone, and the balls he threw weren’t missing by much, and was in the zone,” Biancalana said.
Scoring for the Scoopers was Dawson Inhofer (three runs), Kelton Olson (one run), Owen Cass (2), and Evan Stroud (one run). The Scoopers had seven hits, Ridge Inhofer (one run), Dawson Inhofer (one run), Owen Cass (two runs), Dustin Alan (two runs), and Hunter Janzen (one run).
