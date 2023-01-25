Owen Koontz, of Sturgis Brown High School, along with his family, Shawn and Chris Koontz, Talen, Tenlee, Pax, and coaches Blake Proefrock and Scott Peterson, watch him sign the letter of intent to run Track and Cross Country at Mount Marty this fall. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — Sturgis Brown Scooper Owen Koontz, recently signed his letter- of intent to run cross country and track at Mount Marty College, at the West Gym, in Sturgis.
“I chose Mount Marty because they had the program I want to pursue along with smaller class sizes. I also love the campus’s historically religious aspect that it has,” said Koontz. “I have chosen a career path that includes radiology technology.”
Koontz said that he looked into other schools, including Concordia Morehead and Concordia Wis., but made the decision that Mount Marty was the best choice for him.
He said one of his biggest running accomplishment was from placing 112th at state his junior year, and then taking 30th at the state meet his senior season.
Koontz started his track career in seventh grade, but missed his sophomore year due to an ACL injury. He has run cross country for two years and was part of the boys’ team that placed fourth at state in 2022, and sixth at state in 2021.
“We are excited to have Owen join our Lancer family. We think he is just starting to come into his own as a runner and we feel his best years are yet to come,” said said Dan Fitzsimmons, head coach cross country/track & field for Mount Marty Lancers. .
“Owen is an awesome kid! It takes a pretty incredible person to start competing in cross country later in your high school career like he did. He did not simply just come out and participate, rather he grew into a valuable member and leader on our team,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis varsity coach. “Owen is a kid who is willing to put in all of the work necessary to improve as he has shown throughout the season. I am very excited to see where he goes from here.”
Koontz said he wanted to thank his coaches. “I would like to say thanks to all the coaches that saw the potential I had, and believed in me. Thank you for working with me and helping me grow as an athlete, which has put me on the path to compete at the college level.”
Koontz said that Scottie Bruch, his middle school coach, was the first person to get me to enjoy running.
“In cross country I ran a 5k over the summer of my junior year. After that 5k, Coach Scott Peterson and Coach Blake Proefrock, both recruited me to join cross country over and over again until I agreed, and it has worked out ever since,” Koontz said.
Konts also wanted to thank Riley Burke, his personal weight trainer; Ty Petrocco for being his experienced running-trainer/co-teammate in the summer and offseason, and Paige Willnerd for being willing to put in the work and run with him after school every day.
“I would also like to thank Sage Robinson-Miller, my athletic trainer, for being a huge part of my recovery process and always looking out for me,” Koontz said.
Koontz is a member of National Honor Society and President of the Youth Leadership Team and was awarded the Most Improved Sturgis Brown High School XC runner in 2022.
