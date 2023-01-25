1. Owen Koontz.jpg

Owen Koontz, of Sturgis Brown High School, along with his family, Shawn and Chris Koontz, Talen, Tenlee, Pax, and coaches Blake Proefrock and Scott Peterson, watch him sign the letter of intent to run Track and Cross Country at Mount Marty this fall. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — Sturgis Brown Scooper Owen Koontz, recently signed his letter- of intent to run cross country and track at Mount Marty College, at the West Gym, in Sturgis.  

“I chose Mount Marty because they had the program I want to pursue along with smaller class sizes. I also love the campus’s historically religious aspect that it has,” said Koontz. “I have chosen a career path that includes radiology technology.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.