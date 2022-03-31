Schultz new Sturgis Brown High School AD

STURGIS — Michael Schultz has accepted the position as activities director for Sturgis Brown High School and will begin his duties in July, 2022.
Schultz is currently completing his fifth year as AD at Valley City Public Schools in Valley City, N.D. Valley City is the smallest team in the largest class in North Dakota and compete against Fargo and Grand Forks schools.
In comparison, the Valley City Public School in North Dakota has an enrollment in high school of 384 students versus 764 in the Sturgis High School.
Schultz talked about what drew him to Sturgis. “We really weren’t looking to move, we are building a house in the Spearfish area, and had planned on staying for two to four more years, and then the Sturgis job opened and thought it would be a great opportunity for us, so decided to explore it,” Schultz said.
Schultz has worked as a teacher at Sioux Falls Washington High School for 23 years and has coached cross country, track and field, and girls basketball.
He was named 2020 Eastern Dakota Conference AD of the Year, Parent Teacher Student Association Distinguished Teacher of the Year in 2015, and SD Cross Country Area four Coach of the Year in 2012.
He’s is a native of Lisbon, N.D. and graduated with his bachelor’s degree for the University of Jamestown and his master’s degree from Northern State University in Aberdeen.
Schultz and his wife, Kellie, will be moving to the Sturgis area in June.
