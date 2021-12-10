SBHS volleyball team sets four school records as a team and one individual record

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown volleyball team ended the regular season with a 10-20 record.
It made it to the SoDak 16, losing to number 1 seed Sioux Falls Washington in the first round.
Debbie Cano completed her second season as Sturgis Brown's head coach, and she said she was pleased with the season and the improvements they made as a team.
“Overall, we took half of the season to figure out a rotation that was competitive. Our team was very competitive the second half of regular season going 9-7,” Cano said.
At the beginning of the season, the Scoopers set team goals.
They wanted to be competitive every match, and to make the SoDak 16 tournament
Cano said the team accomplished both.
As a team, the Scoopers set four school team records, one individual record, and tied another existing record.
The most service aces the Scoopers scored in one season was in 2008 with 182. This season the team hit 197, with Joellen Cano scoring 63 service aces, which is also the individual school record.
In 2006 Sturgis Brown had 629 kills, and this season the team ended with 705 kills. Dylan Reiman led the team with 140 kills.
The most assists in a season was set in 2014 with 576, and the team ended this season with 646 to break the old record.
This season, Joellen Cano had 446 assists and has a varsity career of 1,018 total assists.
The most points scored in a season was in 2013 with 1,636 points, and this years team scored 1,661.
Other awards presented included the most digs and that was presented to Sam Shaw with 210, followed by Joellen Cano with 189.
The highest hitting percentage was awarded to Tylee Oswald, and most blocks to Faith King for blocking 56, and she was followed by Oswald with 50 blocks.
The highest hitting percentage award went to Oswald (+0.128), and highest serve receive score was Ysabela Gallosa at 1.75.
Joellen Cano also tied a school record in most made serves in a season at 385.
The Scoopers will be losing seniors Tatum Ligtenberg, Dezmond Rhodes, Oswald, Gallosa, Joellen Cano, Lexi Long, Reman, Sam Shaw, Olivia Schaefers, and Tacey Tieman.
“The seniors will definitely be missed,” coach Cano said.
Joellen Cano was selected to the all-conference first team with honorable mention to Oswald and Long.
Scooper seniors that were awarded Academic All State included Ligtenberg, Schaefers, Tieman and Rhodes.
Coach Cano talked about the team’s future outlook.
“We have a great group of juniors who work hard to improve. We also have a good number of younger players coming up. We have a talented sophomore and freshman group who will be competitive as they gain confidence,” she said.
