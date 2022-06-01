Sawyer Clarkson reflects on state Class A track title

SIOUX FALLS — Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson emerged as the Class A boys’ 3,200-meter run champion Friday as the state track meet moved into its second day.
Clarkson turned in a time of 9 minutes 24.35 seconds to win the event.
That time also enabled him to receive the Gold Medal Award, which goes to the best time or distance at the state meet regardless of class.
The Belle Fourche junior set a meet record and topped the field by almost 19 seconds. However, Friday’s performance was not an absolute certainty.
Clarkson sustained an injury soon after the Howard Wood Dakota Relays earlier this month.
“I took 11 days off, and it was kind of scary because I didn’t quite know where I was going to be at coming into this meet,” he said.
“I think it’s safe to say I didn’t really lose anything. It felt really good,” Clarkson said.
Milbank senior Nick Batchelor finished second in 9 minutes 43.15 seconds.
Clarkson said his mother Brittany told him to not worry about time. He looked over his shoulder during the race and explained it was his way of knowing where he was.
Setting the meet record was not really a goal of Clarkson’s.
“I just kind of wanted to get out and win it. If I was there, through all the right times coming through my right laps ahead of it, then I might as well go for it,” Clarkson said.
The event was even more special for Clarkson, as his younger brother Lennon also competed. Lennon, a seventh-grader, finished 21st.
Sawyer Clarkson thanked Brittany for everything she has done for her two sons, plus everyone on the squad.
“Me and my little brother got to get out today,” Sawyer Clarkson said. “I think we’re both going to remember this forever.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.