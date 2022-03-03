Sawvell, Lindquist earn bids to NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State track and field had two athletes earn bids to the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships in three events as announced by the selection committee Tuesday afternoon.
Kyla Sawvell earned her spot at nationals in the women’s weight throw after earning a career best mark of 19.12-meters (62’ 8.75”) at the Dave Little Alumni Mile. Sawvell earned her highest provisional qualifying mark in the women’s shot put of 14.93-meters last weekend at the RMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Ruby Lindquist had her career best mile time at the Icabod Mid-Week Challenge where she came across the finish line with a time of 4:52.60 which earned her a bid to race at nationals.
Black Hills State had a successful indoor season with eleven provisional marks met by seven different student-athletes. Sawvell, Lindquist, and Keith Osowski all earned two provisional marks this season while Savanna Perez, Hannah Hendrick, Whitney Scott, and Xiomara Robinson each earned a provisional mark as well.
Sawvell and Lindquist will head to Pittsburg Kansas next week as they prepare to compete March 10 - 12.
