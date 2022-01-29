Sawvell earns second straight RMAC field Athlete of the Week honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the second time this season and the second week in a row, Black Hills State track and field’s Kyla Sawvell has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Track and Field Field Athlete of the Week after her stand out performance at the Dave Little Alumni Mile last weekend.
Sawvell opened the meet Friday afternoon winning the women’s weight throw. Kyla earned a personal best mark of 19.12m (62’ 8.75”) in the weight throw which improved her standings nationally from 11th place to sixth.
Saturday Sawvell got back to work competing in the women’s shot-put competition. Kyla earned a mark of 14.34m (47’ 0.75”) in the shot put which earned her first-place overall.
Currently, Sawvell is provisionally qualified in both the women’s weight throw and women’s shot put being ranked 11th in the shot put to go with her sixth-place ranking in the weight throw.
This is Kyla’s second Field Athlete of the Week honor in the 2021-22 season after winning last week as well.
Sawvell was named First Team All American in the shot put at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2021 and was named First Team All American in both the hammer throw and the shot put in the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2021.
