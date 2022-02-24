Save the Wolf!

OPINION — I am fond of wolves.
Especially when I’m in my car and driving by. Or better yet in a tree stand and get to watch them lope below.
One of my college debate partners, Fred Dubray, owned the trained wolves that Kevin Costner used in his movie and while I have never danced with one,
I think the pups are cuddly.
My family even advocated a form of a wilding as a parenting style that let us children run free through nature all day long.
Mom said that we were “raised by wolves” much like Mowgli of Jungle Book fame.
There is no end of similar movies available on a semiannual basis that romanticize and anthropomorphize wolves as loving and doting parents.
As a nation, we have been so sold on the concept of wolves as helpmates that there are now an estimated 250,000 wolves and wolf/dog cross animals living in homes in the United States.
But that ownership comes with a caveat. Wolves might occasionally grab your kids.
Mission Wolf, is a nonprofit located in Colorado that cares for unwanted wolves and horses.
Unwanted horses could come in very handy if you are trying to feed large numbers of wolves.
They have a questionnaire that it uses to try and dissuade would-be wolf owners.
“Wolves love small children. They love them so much that, in their excitement, they will jump on them and carry them around the house by their head or arm. Without intending to, the wolf can severely injure a child while playing with them. When the parent or adult then tries to help the crying child, the wolf may think that their toy or puppy is being taken away and hold on even tighter. This can easily lead to a tragedy. If you have children, do not let them near your wolf or wolf-dog. If you believe “my sweet wolf or wolf-dog wouldn’t hurt my child,” then you should not have a wolf or wolf-dog as a companion.”
And this is from a wolf advocacy site.
The same damage could occur from any large predator that was kept as a house pet.
It’s not unique to wolves.
But wolves are the predator that in the news as a Californian Federal judge replaced the species on the endangered list after they were finally proven to successfully have been reestablished by federal biologists.
We have created an unfortunate environments catch-22 in which lawyers are paid by taxpayers to sue the federal government.
Hundreds of suits have been filed in an algorithm designed to maximize legal cooperate profits and reverse scientific wildlife management in favor of political expedience.
The original Yellowstone reintroduction called for only three hundred animals in diverse populations or packs.
But the lawyers sued anyway.
Now there are estimated to be over 2000 animals just in the Northern Rockies and the goalposts have been moved.
I am not immediately worried about my family’s safety nor for the wildlife that wolves need to thrive. Not immediately.
But when wildlife populations take their natural nosedives due to disease, drought, or blizzards, wolves will turn to any available food source including their own kind.
In Russia, wolf super packs have been seen in the hundreds as they attacked herds of horses, cattle, or sheep.
Wolves can travel over a hundred miles per night in search of prey and its these hard times that will cause major losses for livestock producers.
Along the east coast, wolves are reestablishing themselves through the expanding coyote population.
Four hundred animals were DNA tested for genetic diversity and it was discovered the eastern coyotes were 26% wolf and 10 percent domestic dog.
If we add up the 250,000 domestic wolves, with the thousands of wild wolves and total all of the quarter wolves already roaming the Atlantic coast, I don’t believe that the wild dogs in general are suffering or endangered.
Perhaps another judge can be persuaded by the science before wolf super packs come a ranch near you.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
