Sasquatch wins first two against Wheat City

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks in the first two games of their Expedition League series in Grand Forks, N.D.
Spearfish posted a 12-0 victory on Monday, June 7 and rallied for a 9-7 win on Tuesday, June 8.
Sasquatch 12, Whiskey Jacks 0
Spearfish pitchers Hunter Runion and Dante Schmid allowed a total of five hits.
The Sasquatch scored one run in the first inning and six in the second for a 7-0 lead. Single runs in the fifth and sixth frames boosted the Spearfish advantage to 9-0.
Spearfish added two more runs in the eighth and one in the ninth for the final tally.
Rey Lozano scored three runs and one hit for Spearfish, with Theo Hardy scoring three runs and Charles McAdoo contributing a run and four hits. Runion pitched the first six innings and got the win.
Ronny Piepmeier took the pitching loss for Wheat City. Cameron Daigle finished with a team-high two hits.
Sasquatch 9, Whiskey Jacks 7
Spearfish scored four runs in the top of the ninth to erase a 7-5 deficit.
Charles McAdoo tripled to score Johnny McHenry, Ben Parker, and Theo Hardy to put the Sasquatch up 8-7. McAdoo scored on a passed ball for the game’s final run.
The teams were in a 4-4 tie after five innings. Wheat City scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh to edge ahead 7-4.
A single run in the eighth brought the Sasquatch to within 7-5 and set the stage for the ninth.
Rey Lozano turned in a three-run, two-hit effort for Spearfish; McAdoo finished with two runs and three hits. Zachary Kriethe earned the pitching win.
Wheat City’s Sam Marhefke took the pitching loss. Jaxon Sorenson finished with two runs and one hit.
Spearfish improves to 9-3 on the season and is second in the Clark Division: two games behind Fremont. The Moo defeated Hasting 4-1 Tuesday night to win its 11th straight game and go to 11-1.
Wheat City falls to 6-7 and sets third in the Lewis Division.
Spearfish and Wheat City wrap up this series at 12:05 p.m. today.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.