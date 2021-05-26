Sasquatch wins Expedition League season opener

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated the Badlands Big Sticks 6-3 in Expedition League play in Dickinson, N.D., Tuesday. It marked Spearfish’s first game in the wood bat baseball circuit since 2019.
Sasquatch head coach Jarrod Molnaa said the pitching stood out. He added Sawyer Rolland threw well and kept Spearfish in the game before Zachary Kriethe came in and also performed well.
Badlands took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Jakobe Smith home run.
Spearfish cut the margin to 2-1 when Andrew Lalum scored on Kobe Krenz’s single. Ben Parker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Krenz and bringing the Sasquatch into a 2-2 tie.
A two-run third inning lifted Spearfish into a 4-2 lead. Lalum scored on Mathew Escamilla’s bases-loaded walk. Joe Cicciatore came home when Ryan Bachman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Badlands cut the margin to 4-3 in the third when Joe Osborn scored on Smith’s single.
The Sasquatch plated single runs in the fourth and eighth innings for the final margin. Chandler Ibach scored on Cicciatore’s fourth-inning single. Parker came home in the eighth when Lalum singled.
Rolland earned the pitching win for Spearfish, now 1-0. Kriethe notched the save.
Lalum scored two runs and added three hits to pace the Spearfish offense. Cicciatore added one run and two hits.
Badlands’ Joel Torres took the pitching loss. Carson Lundmark and Smith finished with one run and two hits apiece for the Big Sticks, now 0-1.
“We played really, really good defense,” Molnaa said. “Guys picked it up and made plays they were supposed to.”
Molnaa said some of Spearfish’s 10 hits found holes in the defense. He added batters were patient and took quite a few walks.
“It was executing when we got the ability to,” Molnaa said. “They really just let the game come to them; it was a really calm approach.”
Spearfish runs: Andrew Lalum 2, Ben Parker 1, Chandler Ibach 1, Joe Cacciatore 1, Kobe Krenz 1.
Spearfish singles: Lalum 2, Ryan Bachman 1, Cade Ostenson 1, Parker 1, Ibach 1, Cacciatore 1, Krenz 1.
Spearfish doubles: Lalum 1, Cacciatore 1.
Spearfish pitching: Sawyer Rolland 5 1/3 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts; Zachary Kriethe 3 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts.
The teams will meet again Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. in Dickinson.
