Sasquatch win thriller, 3-2, over Canyon County Spuds

SPEARFISH — For the second night in a row, the Spearfish Sasquatch used ninth-inning heroics to defeat the Canyon County Spuds 3-2, in Spearfish, and win the series 2-1.
“We are playing really complimentary baseball right now, and we’re rolling on all cylinders,” said Nicky Winterstein, who was interim manager for the final time, as the new coaching staff arrives today.
In the top of the first inning, Canyon County’s Mason Leavitt reached first on an error, scoring Tyler Stone to put the Spuds on top 1-0.
In the top of the fourth inning, Gabe Garrett doubled, scoring Leavitt to put Canyon County on top 2-0.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Sasquatch’s Carson Green singled scoring Ryan Bachman to cut the Canyon County’s lead to 2-1.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth inning.
With one out Ivan Palomino singled, and Cam Hoiland came in to run for Palomino at first base.
Harrison Clark reached on an error, and Hoiland advanced to third base.
Gage Kracht came in to run for Clark at first base.
Carson Green down the right field line that stayed just fair, and Green ended up with a triple, but more importantly, Hoiland and Kracht scored giving the Sasquatch the win 3-2.
Green had two hits and drove in all three Spearfish runs.
“It was great. It’s a pretty surreal moment for me to come up in that situation, and I was just so glad that I was able to do that for our guys. Now I’m taking off, and I know these guys are going to keep it rolling, and hopefully win this thing. I’m just really happy I got put in that situation, and I was able to capitalize on it,” Green said in a post game interview.
Green and Palomino played their final game for the Sasquatch as this is the time of year that players return home for the rest of the summer break from college.
Griffin Shearon pitched the top of the ninth, and held the Spuds scoreless to pick up the win.
Spearfish (6-2 in the second half of the season, 17-19 overall) travels to Laramie, Wyo., Friday to begin a three-game series with the Gem City Bison.
