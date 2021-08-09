Sasquatch win playoff game

SPEARFISH - The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated the Western Nebraska Pioneers 2-0 in the first game of the best-of-three Clark Divisional playoffs, Monday night, in Spearfish.
See full game story and photos in Wednesday's Pioneer.
Game 2 is tonight and Game 3 (if necessary) will be Thursday in Gehring, Neb.
The winner of this series faces the winner of the Lewis Divisional playoffs next weekend for the Expedition League Championship.
