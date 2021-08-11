Sasquatch win playoff game

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated the Western Nebraska Pioneers 2-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three Clark Divisional Playoff series, Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
It was the first playoff win for the Sasquatch since they began Expedition League play in 2018.
“The people that were playing, half of them were pitchers, just because of where we find ourselves roster wise, it’s even more impressive,” said Jarrod Molnaa, the Sasquatch head coach. “They played with the same kind of energy, the same kind of fight, the same kind of lay it on the line like we talked about multiple times throughout this whole summer, it showed up again tonight, and the pitching staff was just phenomenal.”
The Sasquatch played without several of its top players, including All-Stars Charles McAdoo, Ben Parker, Theo Hardy, and Seth Surrett, who played their final game for Spearfish Saturday.
Spearfish got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning.
Gage Ninness singled and Hayden Driggs drew walk.
Ninness advanced to third on a wild pitch, and Michael Doerr singled, scoring Ninness, to give the Sasquatch a 1-0 lead.
The score remained that way until the bottom of the third inning.
Johnny McHenry got a leadoff double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
A Driggs single would score McHenry and the Sasquatch led 2-0.
Western Nebraska had a runner on third and no outs in the top of the fourth, but Sasquatch pitcher Sebastian Munoz then retired the side without allowing a run to score, keeping the Sasquatch on top, 2-0.
That would be the final score as the Sasquatch won the first game of the best-of-three series.
Driggs and Doer each had an RBI for Spearfish.
Ty Wilson started the game for Spearfish going three innings, giving up no runs and just two hits. He walked two and struck out six.
Sebastian Munoz was the winning pitcher coming in relief of Wilson.
He pitched three innings allowing no runs and just two hits, while striking out two.
Zachary Kriethe pitched the ninth inning and picked up the save.
He allowed no runs or hits, walked one and struck out one.
Spearfish faced Western Nebraska Tuesday night in Game 2 of the series.
As of press time a score from Tuesday night’s Game 2 wasn’t availabl.
If the Pioneers won they would force a Game 3 tonight, in Gering, Neb.
If the Sasquatch wins, they advance to the championship series this weekend against the winner of the Lewis Divisonal playoff between Souris Valley and Badlands.
Souris Valley won Game 1 of that series Monday night, defeating the Big Sticks 15-1.
