Sasquatch win 7-6 in 10 innings, secure playoff spot

SPEARFISH — Bailey Bordas hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring Ryan Bachman, to give the Spearfish Sasquatch a 7-6 win over the Badlands Big Sticks Thursday night, in Spearfish.
With the win, Spearfish secured a spot in the Independence League Baseball playoffs that gets underway Sunday.
The Sasquatch will host the Big Sticks in the first game of the divisional playoffs Sunday evening at Spearfish. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
“We got our runs early. They (Big Sticks) made a couple of errors and gave us a few runs. Then we spotted them runs with walks and what not. It was a bit of an ugly game, but winning ugly is still winning,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Spearfish manager.”The momentum wasn’t with us in the end so it was a little scary, but we battled through it, and we pulled it out. I am proud of the guys and how they never gave up, and fought until the end, even though it was really bad at times.”
Spearfish got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third inning.
Bordas singled, scoring Gabe Springer and Bachman to put the Sasquatch on top 2-0.
Spearfish kept its offense going in the bottom of the fourth.
Damon Gaither doubled, scoring Gage Kracht. Trey Vorwald and Gaither both scored on wild pitches, and Keenan O’Brien hit a solo home run to extend the Sasquatch lead to 6-0.
The score would stay that way until the top of the seventh inning.
The Big Sticks plated four runs in the seventh and two runs in the eighth to tie the game at 6-6.
Neither team scored a run in the ninth to send the game into extra innings.
In the bottom of the 10th, Bordas singled, bringing home Bachman with the game winning run, and the Sasquatch secured a playoff berth with the 7-6 win over the Big Sticks.
“Making the playoff was one of my goals when I got here. I wanted to make sure we got to the playoffs, so first goal achieved, but we are not done yet,” Hunt said.
Bordas led the Spearfish offensive attack with three hits and three runs batted in.
Spearfish pitchers gave up 11 walks in the game, allowing the Big Sticks to hang around.
David Dielman was the winning pitcher giving up three runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out three.
Spearfish will host Badlands in Game one of the Independence League Baseball playoffs best two-out-of-three series Sunday, at 6:35 p.m, in Spearfish.
Game two will be played Monday in Dickinson, N.D. If a Game 3 is necessary that will also be played in Dickinson,N.D.
See a more comprehensive game story and photos of Sunday’s playoff game in Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
