Sasquatch win 7-6 in 10 innings, secure playoff spot

Spearfish’s Bryson Hoier swings at a pitch during a game against the Badlands Big Sticks, Thursday night, in Spearfish. Bailey Bordas hit a walk off single in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring Ryan Bachman, to give the Sasquatch the win, 7-6. The win secured a playoff spot for the Sasquatch, and they will host the first game of the division playoffs at 6:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon, in Spearfish. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — Bailey Bordas hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring Ryan Bachman, to give the Spearfish Sasquatch a 7-6 win over the Badlands Big Sticks Thursday night, in Spearfish.

With the win, Spearfish secured a spot in the Independence League Baseball playoffs that gets underway Sunday.

