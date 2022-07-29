Sasquatch win 7-6 in 10 innings; secure playoff spot

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch defeat the Badlands Big Sticks 7-6 Thursday night, in Spearfish, earning them a spot in the Independence League Baseball playoffs that starts Sunday.
“Making the playoffs was one of my goals when I got here. I wanted to make sure we got to the playoffs ant the first goal is achieved, but we aren’t done yet,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch’s manager. “We got most of our runs early. They made a couple of errors that spotted us a few runs, and we spotted them some runs with walks and what not. It was a bit of an ugly game, but winning ugly is still winning.”
Bailey Bordas hit a walk off single in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring Ryan Bachman and giving Spearfish the win 7-6, and assuring the Sasquatch a spot in the Independence League Baseball playoffs, that begin Sunday, in Spearfish.
Bailey Bordas led Spearfish with three hits and three rbi’s.
David Dielman was the winning pitcher going three innings and giving up one run on two hits. He walked four and struck out one.
Spearfish pitchers gave up 11 walks to Badlands, allowing the Big Sticks to stay in the game.
The two teams will meet again tonight, in Spearfish, to end the regular season.
Spearfish and Badlands will meet Sunday in the divisional playoffs, with Game 1 of the series being held in Spearfish.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
See Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer for a comprehensive game summary and photos of Sunday's playoff game.
