Sasquatch win 7-6 in 10 innings; secure playoff spot

Spearfish's Bryson Hoier swings at a pitch during a game against the Badlands Big Sticks, Thursday night, in Spearfish. Bailey Bordas hit a walk off single in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring Ryan Bachman, to give the Sasquatch the win, 7-6. The win secured a playoff spot for the Spearfish, and they will host the first game of the division playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, in Spearfish. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch defeat the Badlands Big Sticks 7-6 Thursday night, in Spearfish, earning them a spot in the Independence League Baseball playoffs that starts Sunday.

“Making the playoffs was one of my goals when I got here. I wanted to make sure we got to the playoffs ant the first goal is achieved, but we aren’t done yet,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch’s manager. “We got most of our runs early. They made a couple of errors that spotted us a few runs, and we spotted them some runs with walks and what not. It was a bit of an ugly game, but winning ugly is still winning.”

