SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch pushed its Expedition League winning streak to four games by defeating the Pierre Trappers 10-2 Tuesday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
“Guys just had complete at-bats all the way through,” said Spearfish head coach Jarrod Molnaa, whose team improved to 6-1. “We did a fantastic job of just wearing guys out pitch by pitch.”
Spearfish wasted little time, loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first inning. Matt Crossley reached on a fielder’s choice to score Rey Lozano and put Spearfish up 1-0.
Seth Surrett followed with a bases-loaded walk to score Johnny McHenry and make the score 2-0. Cade Ostenson reached on an error; Ben Parker and Crossley scored to give the Sasquatch a 4-0 edge.
A Hayden Driggs groundout in the third scored Crossley and extended Spearfish’s lead to 5-0. Surrett came home on an Ostenson single, making the score 6-0.
The Sasquatch’s lead grew to 7-0 in the fifth as Mathew Escamilla scored on a Parker single. Surrett tripled to plate Parker, Ryan Bachman, and Crossley to give Spearfish a 10-0 cushion.
Pierre avoided the shutout by scoring a pair of ninth-inning runs. Braeden Cordes scored on a Jakob Newman single, and Nick Hamel came home when Cole Yancey singled.
Crossley scored three runs for the Sasquatch, who also received two runs and one hit from Parker. Nico Saldies notched the pitching win.
Brendon Perez took the pitching loss for Pierre, now 2-4. Hamel’s efforts featured one run and two hits.
“Fantastic job by Nico Saldias, Riley Moran, and Jack VanDoran,” Molnaa said in describing the Spearfish pitching. Saldias threw only 69 pitches in six innings.
Molnaa said the pitchers really pounded the strike zone. He added there were very few instances where they faced 2-0 or 3-1 counts.
What has been the most gratifying aspect of Spearfish’s start? Molnaa points to one thing above everything else.
“It’s much harder to find a group of guys that are playing for each other the way these guys are, than most people believe,” Molnaa said. He added they have known each other for only about two weeks but truly root for one another and are engaged in every single pitch.
The game’s attendance was announced at 271.
Spearfish runs: Matt Crossley 3, Ben Parker 2, Rey Lozano 1, Johnny McHenry 1, Ryan Bachman 1, Seth Surrett 1, Mathew Escamilla 1.
Spearfish singles: Lozano 2, Hayden Driggs 1, Cade Ostenson 1, McHenry 1, Parker 1, Surrett 1, Escamilla 1.
Spearfish triples: Surrett 1.
Spearfish pitching: Nico Saldias 6 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; Riley Moran 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts; Jack VanDoran 1 inning, 2 runs, 4 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
The Sasquatch will play its next six games on the road, visiting Souris Valley on June 4-6 and Wheat City on June 7-9.
Spearfish’s next home game is Friday, June 11, against the Canyon County Spuds. Start time is set for 6:35 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.