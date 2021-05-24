Sasquatch to open 2021 Expedition League season at Dickinson

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Sasquatch head coach Jarrod Molnaa brings a conversational style to an Expedition League wood bat baseball season set to begin Tuesday, against the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson, N.D.
The Sasquatch will host Badlands in its home opener at 6:35 p.m. Thursday from Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish. It is the first of 32 scheduled home games on a 64-game slate.
“My main philosophy is to be the best teacher and listener that I can be,” Molnaa said. He added the best feedback he can receive is listening to what the players are trying to say.
Molnaa becomes the third head coach in Sasquatch history. Ryan Wright guided Spearfish in 2018, with Adam Core doing so in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelation of the team’s 2020 campaign.
“As a coach, I’m a guy that likes to get my hands dirty, be right there in the battle with them, communicate with them the whole way,” Molnaa said.
Montana State-Billings was working through its baseball season when Sasquatch general manager/co-owner Eric Schmidt put out feelers for a new head coach. DJ Engle had stepped down to accept a position in the Minnesota Twins’ organization.
“Our head coach (Montana State University-Billings’ Derek Waddoups) kind of put that in my lap,” Molnaa said.
He added he was initially hesitant because of a lack of head coaching experience in the collegiate realm.
The Spearfish position eventually became a sign that Molnaa could not ignore.
“I wanted to take a step and see if I could get a crack at a head coaching position,” Molnaa recalled. He was also a bit familiar with Spearfish, as he was scheduled to assist Wright before the latter accepted another coaching position in 2019.
The aim is for players to understand why the team is doing something, Molnaa said.
“I’m a high-intensity guy, but at the same time, I feel like I’m a compassionate man that understands different perspectives and circumstances,” Molnaa said. He added effective communication is difficult without trust.
Molnaa admits he will make mistakes this summer as he progresses as a head coach. The challenge of assuming more responsibility excites him, as does the prospect of watching the Spearfish players compete.
He was asked how he sees his past experience helping him in this situation, where he will oversee everything.
“The first part of that is how incredibly lucky I’ve been to be around some of the people that I’ve been around,” Molnaa said. He cited coaches like Aaron Sutton and Wright, who worked at MSU-Billings.
Sutton’s example included organizing plans so everyone was on the same page, according to Molnaa. He said Wright committed himself to being open with the players.
Molnaa said the Sasquatch roster boasts some very talented players. “To me, it’s really going to come down to being motivated, and coming to the field energized every single day,” he added.
Summer success will include progress towards increased efficiency for each player, according to Molnaa. He said many adjustments will be made on the fly, as the schedule does not include a lot of practice time.
Every Expedition League season since the 2018 debut has included Montana State-Billings players. Molnaa estimated the total at between 10 and 15 Yellowjackets.
“I think a lot of guys are nervous about it,” Molnaa said of the early-season days. “But as you speak to them coming away from it, it’s always been positive for our guys.”
Spearfish finished 24-38 in 2018 and placed third in the Clark Division. The Sasquatch placed fourth in this division in 2019 with a 28-33 record.
