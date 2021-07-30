Sasquatch sweep Sunfish, win 12-11

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch completed a two-game sweep of Sioux Falls, when they defeated the Sunfish 12-11 Thursday night, in Spearfish.
“After last night we was hoping it would be a little bit more of a traditional ball game, not 12-11 again, but at the end of the day when you find a way to come out on the right side of any score, you’ll take it,” said Jarrod Molnaa, the Sasquatch head coach.
Sioux Falls got an RBI single by Dane Fraser, an RBI sacrifice by JT Mix, an RBI single by Mitch Stroh, and a RBI single Norris McClure to give the Sunfish an early 4-0 lead.
Spearfish answered with four runs of its own in the bottom of the second.
Chandler Ibach received a bases loaded walk to score Ben Parker. A Ryan Bachman sacrifice fly scored Charles McAdoo. Johnny McHenry singled to score Seth Surrett, and a double steal between McHenry and Ibach, which allowed Ibach to score from third to tie things at 4-4.
In the top of the third inning, Jesus Licon hit a two-run home run to put the Sunfish back in front, 6-4.
In the bottom of the third, an error allowed Will Riley to score. A double by Matt Crossly scored McAdoo and Surrett to put the Sasquatch on top 7-6.
In the bottom of the fourth a single by Parker scored McHenry, McAdoo doubled scoring Riley, and Surrett singled scoring McAdoo to push the Sasquatch lead to 10-6.
The Sunfish took advantage of two hit batters and two errors in the top of the fifth inning to plate five runs and tie the game at 11-11.
The score remained that way until the bottom of the ninth. Surest hit a lead-off double, moved to third on a wild pitch, and would score on a sacrifice fly by Chandler Ibach to give the Sasquatch the win, and sweep of the series, 12-11.
Surest had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored three runs, including the game winner, for Spearfish.
Jack VanDoran pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the win for the Sasquatch.
With the win Spearfish (17-8) is in a tie for first place with the Fremont Moo.
With nine games left in the regular season the Sasquatch control its own destiny, in search of its first playoff appearance in the teams four year history.
“Honestly that’s the way we tried to view it. Up to this point to get into that position where we actually are tied (for first place), we don’t have to talk ourselves into anything. It’s beautiful, and especially for this group of guys we have still here in Spearfish,” said Molnaa. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that they will continue to play as hard as they can for the rest of the way.”
Spearfish finished up its seven game home stand against the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks.
Tonight’s game is Fireworks Night. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.
