SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Fremont Moo 11-10 Thursday night, in Spearfish. “Yeah, it was a good win. It is always good to come out and get a win in front of a good crowd. They fought hard tonight. We kept giving up runs, but we kept scoring runs ourselves,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager. Fremont scored a run in the top of the first on a sacrifice by Neil Jansen that scored Henry Hayman to put the Moo on top 1-0. In the bottom of the first inning Seth Nelson scored on a Jack Nehler ground out to tie the game at 1-1. The Moo added two runs in the top of the second inning. Easton Steck scored on an RBI single by Hunter Palmer, and Palmer scored on an RBI single by Carter Sintek to give Fremont the lead 3-1. In the bottom of the second inning, Bryson Hoier doubled to score Luis Reyes, and Hoier would later score on an error to tie the game 3-3. Fremont added a run in the third inning, and three runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 7-3 lead. The Sasquatch exploded for three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Keegan Weston scored on an error, Joey Legg singled to score Nelson, Trey Vorwald scored on a wild pitch, and Legg scored on a passed ball, and Nehler scored on a ground out by Reyes to give the Sasquatch the lead 8-6. The Sasquatch added a run in each of the fifth, and six innings to stay in front 10-8. Fremont added a run in the seventh and ninth innings to tie the game at 10-10. In the bottom of the ninth with two outs Nehler singled to left field. Bailey Bordas followed with a double to left-center that allowed Nehler to score from first base, and give the Sasquatch the win 11-10. Legg, Nehler, Reyes, and Hoier had two hits each for the Sasquatch. Hunter Polley was the Sasquatch’s starting pitcher. He went three and two-third innings and gave up seven runs (six runs were earned) on nine hits. He walked two and struck out two. He did not figure in the decision. Joe McBride pitched the final one and one-third innings to pick up the win. He gave up one earned run on two hits, walking one, and striking out one. Julio Romero also pitched in relief for Spearfish, who improved to 24-27 on the season. The Sasquatch have two more home games remaining against the Casper Spuds to close out its 2023 season. Hunt said he looking for his team to finish out the season strong. “I hope we just keep hitting the ball. We are hitting the ball well right now. Finally the bats are coming alive, which is good to see. It’s a little late, but I hope we just keep swinging it,” said Hunt. Tonight’s game starts at 6:05 p.m. It is Mr. Sasquatch Night, and Mr. Sasquatch 2023 will be crowned. Sunday’s game starts at 3:05 p.m. It is Concert Tee Night, and there will be a concert after the game with local funk band The Pocket Junkies. Kids under 12 get in free with a paying adult.
