Sasquatch starts title series

SPEARFISH — Spearfish is beginning the Independence League Baseball best-of-three championship series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish hosted the first game Thursday night.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 5:58 pm
The Sasquatch defeated Badlands 6-1 in Tuesday’s deciding game of the Great Plains Division playoff series to win that series two games to one.
Western Nebraska defeated Fremont two games to one in the Nebraskaland Division playoff series. The Pioneers emerged with an 11-5 win on Tuesday.
League-wide and Sasquatch statistics in this story come from the league’s website and were downloaded Monday, Aug. 1: one day after the regular season ended. Downloading occurred before the first playoff games had ended.
Ryan Bachman of the Sasquatch finished regular-season play in the top five of five offensive categories, including a league-high 18 doubles. He also placed second in runs batted in (44), third in hits (68), tied for third in triples (three), and tied for fourth in runs scored (47). Bachman hit .333 in the regular season, collecting those 68 hits in 204 at-bats.
Teammate Gabe Springer also hit three triples to tie for third place league-wide. John McHenry stole 17 bases to tie two other players for fifth.
Spearfish’s top three players in hitting statistics follow.
Batting average: Ryan Bachman .333 (68 hits in 204 at-bats), Johnny McHenry .309 (50 for 162), Gabe Springer .286 (53 for 185)
Runs scored: Ryan Bachman 47, Gabe Springer 43, Johnny McHenry 40
