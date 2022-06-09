Sasquatch split with Moo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch split a doubleheader with the Fremont Moo Wednesday, in Spearfish.
The Moo won Game 1 11-2, but the Sasquatch took the nightcap, 11-5
Fremont put a run up on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning to lead 1-0.
In the bottom of the second, Spearfish Trey Vorwald singled to score Gabe Springer to tie the score at 1-1.
With the bases loaded, Drew Biggerstaff reached on a fielder’s choice, which allowed Harrison Clark to score and give the Sasquatch a 2-1 lead after two innings.
The Moo scored thee runs in the fifth, two runs in the sixth, and five runs in the seventh to win the first game, 11-2.
“Our pitcher (Connor Jones) had a heck of an outing. He went right at guys, and was competing the whole game. We thought the best thing to do was leave him in there to the very end,” said Logan Lotti, the Sasquatch’s hitting coach. “With the bases loaded we had a ball that hit off the wall and could’ve been caught. That’s a deciding factor right there, but our pitcher competed to the very end. We rolled with him. We liked his competitiveness, and it showed rolling into the second game.”
Ryan Bachman had two of the Sasquatch’s five hits. Connor Jones was the losing pitcher for Spearfish going four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits, he walked four and struck out four.
In Game 2 the Sasquatch bats came alive.
In the bottom of the first, Bachman singled, but was thrown out trying to steal second base.
Springer walked, Carson Green was hit by a pitch, and Vorwald walked to load the bases. Clark singled, scoring Springer and Green to put Spearfish on top 2-0.
Fremont added a run in the top of the second to cut the Spearfish lead to 2-1.
In the bottom of the second an RBI single by Bachman scored Griffin Shearon, Green walked to force home Davis Carr, Vorwald doubled scoring Johnny McHenry, and Bachman, and Green would score on a wild pitch to give Spearfish a 7-1 lead after two innings.
The Moo scored five runs in the top of the fourth to trim the Sasquatch lead to 7-5.
Spearfish bats once again came alive in the bottom of the fourth.
With the bases loaded Shearon walked forcing home Vorwald, Carr walked forcing home Clark, and McHenry walked scoring Bailey Bordas to extend the Sasquatch lead to 10-1. Both teams added a run in the sixth, and Spearfish would hold on to win 11-5.
“I’ve been talking to these guys about the big inning, and the big inning came with that five-run inning, and that was the most runs we’ve put up all season, so that was a first for us,” said Lotti. “Now we need to figure out how to keep getting that big inning. I keep telling our hitters we have to string stuff along and get that big inning. We got that big inning , we put up more than 10 (runs) and we came away with the win tonight.
McHenry, Bachman, and Clark each had two hits for the Sasquatch, and Carr had three RBI’s and Bachman drove in two runs for the Sasquatch.
Jackson Betancourt was the winning pitcher going three innings, giving up four runs on three hits, and he walked three batters. Dylan Richey and Cam Halland pitched in relief for the Spearfish.
The Sasquatch (3-10) will face the Moo (5-2) in the final game of a three-game series tonight.First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
