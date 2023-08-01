Sasquatch smash Spuds 14-5 in season finale

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch scored 10 runs in the first two innings, and defeated the Casper Spuds 14-5 in its season finale Sunday afternoon, in Spearfish.
The win also gave Spearfish a sweep in the three-game series.
“I’m proud of the guys for finishing the season strong even though there was no playoff hopes. They gave me their all, and they gave the fans in Spearfish their all. I’m proud of these guys,”” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager.
The Sasquatch finished the season 28-29, and Hunt said he was proud the team never gave up. This was despite things not always going their way and going through some adversities throughout the season.
“The guys never quit. The league went through some changes this off-season. So only two teams make the playoffs this year,” said Hunt. “Last year we came in as the fourth team, and we made it to the championship. It’s just unfortunate for us that they only took two (teams this summer). We finished strong. That’s all that matters.”
Sasquatch second baseman Ryan Bachman, from Rapid City, finished up his third season in Spearfish.
Bachman started out with a temporary contract.
He worked hard and earned a spot in the starting lineup, and quickly became a favorite of Sasquatch fans.
Bachman reflected on his three seasons playing with the Sasquatch.
“I’m so blessed to have the opportunity. From the time I was a temp guy, and didn’t know if I was only going be here for just 10 days, but I knew from day one I wanted to be here more than that. It’s just been a blessing,” said Bachman. “Eric (Schmidt) does a great job with everything up here. He brings in great coaches like Jarrett (Hunt) and Anthony (Peterson), and great guys. It’s been a blessing to be here, and experience it in front of these fans, and this community.”
Bachman has a strong passion for the game of baseball, and it shows.
He is constantly trying to pump up teammates and fans, and during the Kids’ run bases during the seventh-inning stretch; Bachman can consistently be seen kneeling on one knee and high-fiving the kids as they go by.
“I think my passion for the game comes from being thankful to do this,” said Bachman. “There are 30 guys on this roster, and everybody gets to experience this in a great town, a great community, and part of it is being thankful to God to be in this position. Also just having fun and play ball, and play loose.”
Bachman was asked if he would return to play Spearfish to play ball for the Sasquatch in 2024, and he replied with just three words, “I’ll be back.”
The Sasquatch bats got hot early and often.
In the bottom of the first inning Dylan Richey singled to score Bachman, Luis Reyes singled to score Jack Nehler, and Richey and Reyes scored on an error to give Spearfish the lead 4-0.
Daniel Thiessen hit a two run home run to give the Sasquatch a 6-0 lead after one inning.
Casper scored a run in the top of the second.
In the bottom of the second inning Bryson Hoier hit a grand slam home run, also scoring Nehler, Richey, and Reyes to extend the Spearfish lead to 10-1,
In the bottom of the third inning, Jack Sutton scored on a passed ball.
The Sasquatch hit parade continued in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Thiessen singled to center, scoring Hoier and Richey to extend the Spearfish lead to 14-1.
Spearfish went on to win the game 14-5.
Hoier had a grand slam home run to lead the Spearfish offensive attack.
Reyes and Richey had three hits each, and Thiessen and Nehler had two hits each for the Sasquatch
Gunner Thompson was the winning pitcher.
He pitched seven innings and gave up five runs (four runs were earned) on nine hits.
He walked two and struck out two.
Sutton pitched the final two innings in relief and didn’t give up a hit, while walking four and striking out four.
A recap of Friday and Saturday’s Spuds at Sasquatch games follow.
Friday, Sasquatch 9, Spuds 8
The Spearfish Sasquatch jumped out to an early 6-1 lead, and had to hold off a late rally by Casper to defeat the Spuds 9-8.
Nelson and Reyes had two hits each, and Joey Legg and Nehler drove in two runs each.
Spearfish scored two runs in the fifth, four runs in the second, one run in the third, and a run in the eighth.
Casper scored two runs in the third, one run in the fifth, three runs in the sixth, two runs in the sixth, and two runs in the seventh innings.
Nelson, Legg, Nehler and Reyes had two hits each for Spearfish.
Zach Romans was the starting pitcher for the Sasquatch. He pitched five and one-third innings giving up five runs (4 earned) on 10 hits. He walked three and struck out three. Aidan Bennett was the winning pitcher going one and two-third innings in relied. He gave up just one hit, walking two, and striking out four.
Gage Kracht and Joe McBride pitched in relief for Spearfish.
Saturday, Sasquatch 11, Spuds 10
Casper jumped out to an 8-0 lead before Spearfish battled back.
They scored two runs in the third, three runs in the fourth, five runs in the fifth, and a run in the eighth inning for the win.
Richey had one hit and drove in two runs to lead the Spearfish offensive attack.
Nelson and Bachman each had two hits.
Nick Esparza was Spearfish’s starting pitcher.
He pitched four and two-third innings giving up 10 runs (three earned) on nine hits. He walked one and struck out six.
He did not figure in the decision.
Cameron Murphy pitched four innings to pick up the win.
He allowed just thee hits, walking one, and striking out three.
Kracht pitched the final one-third of an inning to complete the cycle of playing all nine positions in a single game.Since 1876, the Black Hills Pioneer has been a locally owned & operated newspaper.
