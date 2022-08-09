Sasquatch season ends with 3-2 loss to Pioneers in championship series

GERING, Neb. — The Spearfish Sasquatch’s baseball season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Western Nebraska Pioneers Saturday evening, in Gering, Neb.
The Pioneers won the best two out of three games Independence League Baseball championship series 2-0.
In the top of the second, Western Nebraska’s Antonio Nanez singled to score Tyler Mead to put the Pioneers on top 1-0.
The game would remain scoreless until the bottom of the eighth inning.
Western Nebraska’s Stevie Hom hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Callahan, and extending the Pioneers lead to 2-0.
Spearfish’s backs were against the wall in the top of the ninth.
Bailey Bordas hit a two-run homer, scoring Nicky Winterstein, to tie the game at 2-2.
In the bottom of the ninth Western Nebraska had the bases loaded with two outs, and a three balls and two-strike count.
Mead would earn a walking bringing in the winning run, giving the Pioneers the 2022 Independence League Baseball championship.
Brian Wrenn was the starting pitcher for Spearfish, and he went six innings, giving up one run on four hits, while issuing six walks.
Jack Hostetler pitched 2.2 innings in relief, for the Sasquatch.
He gave up one run on four hits, walking two.
Griffin Shearon was the losing pitcher for Spearfish. He pitched one-third of an inning, and gave up one run on four hits. He walked three.
Spearfish finished the season 30-31, and for the second straight season they were runner-ups in the championship series.
