Sasquatch returns for 2021 baseball season

SPEARFISH — Expedition League baseball returns to Spearfish this summer.
The Sasquatch did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eric Schmidt, the Sasquatch‘s owner/general manager, said the team is excited, and ready for Expedition League baseball to return to Spearfish.
“We are excited to begin the season. The process has been has been getting the community to know and educate them that we are still around and still here moving forward, and getting all of our sponsors and advertisers lined up. Otherwise it has been business as normal,” Schmidt said.
The Sasquatch open its season Tuesday at the Badland Big Sticks. They will also play at the Big Sticks on Wednesday.
Thursday will be the Sasquatch’s first home game of the season, and fans can anticipate a lot of fun and excitement at the ballpark this year.
“We’ve done a couple of things at the ballpark that they might notice is different, like with the netting,” said Schmidt. “The seating area near the concession stand has been upgraded. There will also be entertainment going both on and off the field throughout the game, and just that family, friendly, fun atmosphere.”
Sasquatch fans will also see themed nights at all home games.
“We’ll have a theme every night, and fireworks will be on the last Friday of the month, so we will have three fireworks nights throughout the season,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt encourages fans to get their tickets early.
“You can get tickets on our website, and we always encourage fans to buy tickets ahead of time so you don’t have to wait in line, at the gate,” said Schmidt.
For more information on the Sasquatch, go to www.spearfishsasquatch.com.
