SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch pounded out 10 runs on 11 hits to defeat the Casper Horseheads 10-0 Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
“They got some swagger back for sure. It felt good to go out there and jump up, and that’s been the difference though the last few games,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Spearfish manager.
“We’ve been falling behind early, and today (we) jumped up, and just rode that momentum the whole way.
In the bottom of the first inning, Johnny McHenry reached on a fielder’s choice scoring Gabe Springer, and Harrison Clark singled to score McHenry to put Spearfish on top, 2-0.
Keenan O’Brien walked, and Gabe Springer and Ryan Bachman were both hit by a pitch, loading the bases with two outs.
O’Brien stole home, sliding under the catchers tag, to give the Sasquatch a 3-0 lead after two innings.
Clark walked to lead off the bottom of the third inning.
Nicky Winterstein and Bryson Hoier both singled to load the bases.
A Damon Gaither sacrifice scored Clark and advanced Hoier to second and Winterstein to third with just one out.
A David Dielman single scores Winterstein and Hoier to give the Sasquatch a 6-0 lead.
In the bottom fourth, Clark doubled, scoring McHenry, and Winterstein doubled, scoring Clark, to push the Sasquatch lead to 8-0.
A wild pitch scored Winterstein, making it 9-0 in favor of the Sasquatch.
O’ Brien grounded out, scoring Hoier extending the Sasquatch led to 10-0 after six innings of play, and that would end up being the final score.
Kenji Miller, turned a spectacular performance in his final game with Spearfish.
He pitched six and one-third innings, giving up just four hits, he walked four and struck out nine.
Wyatt Adams came in to relieve Miller and pitched two and two-thirds scoreless innings, striking out two batters.
Clark had three hits, scored two runs, and dove in three runs for he Sasquatch.
The Sasquatch now hit the road to play five games against the Western Nebraska Pioneers beginning tonight.
“We’ve got a big road trip coming up. We play five games against the Western Nebraska Pioneers. They’re a solid team, so we need to show up ready to playing play harder nine innings every day, and win as many as we can,” Hunt said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.