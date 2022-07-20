Sasquatch rally to defeat Horseheads, 7-5

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch rallied, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Casper Horsedheads, 7-5, in Independence League action, Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
With the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Drew Biggerstaff singled, scoring Ryan Bachman and Trey Vorwald, to give the Sasquatch the win 7-5.
"It was definitely a huge win for us. I was a little worried there, but we pulled it out, and did what we needed to do,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager.
The two teams meet again tonight at 6:35 p.m., at Black Hills Stadium, in Spearfish.
The theme tonight is "All you can eat."
See a more comprehensive game story, plus photos in Thursday's Black Hills Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.