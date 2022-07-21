SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch rallied from a 5-4 deficit, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth, to defeat the Casper Horseheads, Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manger, said the team got good pitching, except in the seventh.
“It was definitely a huge win for us. We had some great pitching tonight, just one bad performance there in the middle that we recovered from at least,” said Hunt. “(Dylan) Richey came in and shut the door, and did exactly what I expected him to do. He only has two innings left that he can throw because of inning limits, but we have to put him out there when the game is on the line.”
Casper’s Tucker Roe walked, and would score on a double by Brayden Morrow to put the Horseheads up 1-0 after the top of the first inning.
Spearfish got its bats going in the bottom of the second.
Nicky Winterstein singled, stole second base, and advanced to third on a throwing error. Bailey Bordas doubled, scoring Winterstein to tie the game at 1-1. Trey Vorwald singled moving Bordas to third base.
Damon Gaither followed with a single, scoring Bordas, to put the Sasquatch on top 2-1.
Drew Biggerstaff promptly singled to bring Vorwald home and Spearfish led 3-1.
Casper scored a run in the top of the third to regain the lead, 2-1
In the bottom of the third, Winterstein singled and stole second and he moved to third on a single by Bachman. A Bordas sacrifice scored Winterstein and Spearfish led 4-1 after three.
The score remained that way until the top of the seventh when Casper took advantage of Sasquatch pitchers not finding the strike zone and plated three runs to take the lead 5-4.
Spearfish rallied in the bottom of the eighth. Winterstein led things off with his third single of the night.
Bachman singled, and Winterstein advanced to third.
Winterstein would score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 5-5.
Vorwald walked, and both Bachman and Vorwald advanced a base on a wild pitch.
Biggerstaff singled, scoring Bachman and Vorwald to put the Sasquatch on top 7-5.
Casper got a base runner on in the top of the ninth, but failed to produce a run, and Spearfish came away with the win 7-5.
JD Kirchner pitched one and two-thirds inning in relief to pick up the win.
Winterstein had three hits and scored three runs, and Biggerstaff had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Sasquatch’s offensive attack.
Spearfish (10-9 second half of the season, and 21-26 overall) begins a three-game series against the Horseheads Friday, in Casper, Wyo.
With eight games left in the season, every game is important as the Sasquatch are one and a half games behind the Big Sticks in the Great Plains Division, and are trying to secure a playoff spot.
“We’ve just got to keep winning. We have Casper three more times this week, so we just need to take care of business against them, and then worry about the (Badlands) Big Sticks when they come here next week,” Hunt said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.