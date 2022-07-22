Sasquatch rally to defeat Horseheads 16-12

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and went on to defeat the Casper Horseheads 16-12, Wednesday night, in Spearfish.
“It was definitely huge to have that big inning. We had two hits going into that inning, and I believe we had 11 hits in that inning alone. Our bats finally woke up, and that’s awesome,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager.
In the top of the second, Casper’s Brayden Morrow singled, and would later score on a double by Gunnar Kozlowitz to put the Horseheads on top 1-0. Chris Burke doubled to bring home Kozlowitz and Casper led 2-0.
Casper would add two more runs to lead 4-0.
Spearfish finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning.
Bryson Hoier was hit by a pitch and would later score when Gabe Springer reached on an error.
Nicky Winterstein doubled, allowing Springer to score and cut the Horseheads lead to 4-2 after three innings of play.
Casper added thee more runs in the top of the fourth, and another run in the fifth to push its lead to 8-2.
The Spearfish bats came alive in the bottom of the sixth.
Trey Vorwald led off with a single, and would score on a double by Drew Biggerstaff.
Two consecutive passed balls allowed Biggerstaff to score and Spearfish cut the Casper lead to 8-4.
Ryan Doran singled, and Gabe Springer followed with a triple, scoring Doran.
Harrison Clark singled to score Doran and the Sasquatch pulled within two runs, 8-6.
Nicky Winterstein singled, and Clark and Winterstein advanced on a passed ball, and Clark would score on another passed ball. Bachman singled, and a Bailey Bordas sacrifice allowed Winterstein to score to tie the game at 8-8.
Trey Vorwald singled and Drew Biggerstaff doubles, scoring Bachman and Vorwald to put the Sasquatch on top 10-8.
Spearfish would add one more run when Biggerstaff scored on a single.
Spearfish added three more runs in the seventh and two more runs in the eighth to extend its lead to 16-8.
Casper rallied to cut the Spearfish lead to 16-12, but Adams got Deshon Thomas to ground out to end the inning, and preserve the win for the Sasquatch 16-12.
Winterstein had thee hits for the second straight night. He scored two runs and drove in three runs for Spearfish.
Brian Wrenn was the winning pitcher for Spearfish. He pitched two innings and gave up one run on one hit, and he struck out one.
Adams picked up the save going three innings giving up four runs on six hits. He walked one, and struck out three.
Adams gave up four runs in the top of the, and Hunt contributed part of that to fatigue.
“Wyatt (Adams) might have ran out of gas a little bit, but he did what he needed to. He challenged them. They got a few his in there, hit some balls, but, we got out of it and that’s what matters,” Hunt said.
The series will resume tonight in Casper, Wyo., where the Sasquatch and Horseheads meet in a three game series.
Spearfish is one game behind the Badlands Big Sticks in the Great Plains Division.
Hunt would love to win all three games and close out the season at home with a five game series against the Big Sticks, starting Tuesday.
“I definitely want to see us win the series. Hopefully we just get a sweep, that’s what we are going for. That would be awesome if we could do that,” Hunt said.
