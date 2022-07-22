Sasquatch rally to defeat Horseheads 16-12

Sasquatch pitcher Kolby Schiffer cuts loose with a pitch during Wednesday night’s Indepence League Baseball game, in Spearfish. The Sasquatch scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Horseheads 16-12. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and went on to defeat the Casper Horseheads 16-12, Wednesday night, in Spearfish.

“It was definitely huge to have that big inning. We had two hits going into that inning, and I believe we had 11 hits in that inning alone. Our bats finally woke up, and that’s awesome,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager.

