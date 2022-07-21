Sasquatch rallies again, defeat Horseheads 16-12

SPEARFISH— The Spearfish Sasquatch exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and went on to defeat the Casper Horseheads 16-12, Wednesday night, in Spearfish."It was definitely huge to have that big inning. We had two hits going into that inning, and I believe we had 11 hits in that inning alone," said Jarrett Hunt, the Spearfish manager. "Our bats finally woke up, and that’s awesome."
Nicky Winterstein had three hits and drove in three runs, and Ryan Bachman had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored two runs for Spearfish.
