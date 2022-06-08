Sasquatch rained out

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch game home game vs. the Fremont Moo originally scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed and will be made up today as part of a doubleheader at Bark in the Park Night, against the Moo. Gates open at 3:05 p.m. with Game 1 (7 innings) starting at 4:05 p.m., and Game 2 (7 innings) will start 20 minutes after Game 1 is final. Tickets for Tuesday night’s rainout will be accepted. Bring the ticket to the Sasquatch Box Office, next to the gate, and exchange for a ticket to today’s games. The Sasquatch’s June 7th “Free Ticket Night” promotion will be rescheduled to a later date.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.