Sasquatch pound out win over Trappers 7-2

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch pounded out 11 hits in a 7-2 win over the Pierre Trappers Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
“It was an awesome win. The pitching staff we started with Nico Salvias and then we had a couple of relievers out of the bullpen that gave us good efforts there. Our bullpen threw up some zeros for us,” said Andrew Pratt, the interim Sasquatch head coach. “On offense we found a way. A different way to win. With the wind blowing in here, it was a little bit different. It was a good win for our team. Hope we can keep it going.”
Pratt also praised the Sasquatch defense.
“We are really blessed to have a good left side of the infield with Theo Hardy and Johnny McHenry. They are unbelievable. We take them for granted sometimes, but they lock it down over there for us,” Pratt said.
Spearfish got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning when Charles McAdoo hit a sacrifice fly that scored Johnny McHenry and put the Sasquatch on top 1-0.
Pierre evened things up in the top of the third when Richard Williams scored on a ground out by Jacob Griffin to make it tied at 1-1.
Spearfish scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
A McAdoo single scored McHenry, and McAdoo would later score on a wild pitch to put the Sasquatch back on top 3-1.
The Trappers scored a run in the top of the fifth to cut the Sasquatch lead to 3-2.
Spearfish exploded for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
A single by Theo Hardy scored Jacob Sanchez and Ryan Bachman to push the Sasquatch lead to 5-2. Ben Parker would single to score Hardy and extend the Spearfish lead to 6-2.
In the bottom of the eighth a McAdoo single scored McHenry and Spearfish went on to win 7-2. McHenry had three hits and scored two runs, and McAdoo had two hits and drove in three runs for the Sasquatch.
Salvias picked up the win going five and one third innings giving up two runs on five hits, walking none, and striking out seven.
Hunter Tillery, Hayden Sylte, Reilly Kirkpatrick, and Zachary Kriethe came in to pitch in relief for the Sasquatch.
Spearfish (14-8) will face the Sioux Falls Sunfish in the first of a two game series tonight, at 6:35 p.m., at Black Hills Energy Stadium, in Spearfish.
“Against Sioux Falls we want to do more of the same. We want to jump out early, play good defense, get timely hitting. It’s the time of year you’ve got to find a way to win, and we’ve got a group of guys we feel can do that, so hopefully we can keep it up down the stretch,” Pratt said.-
