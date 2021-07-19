Sasquatch posts 30th victory

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch won its 30th game of the Expedition League baseball season Saturday night by pounding out 20 hits and toppling Mining City 17-2 at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Spearfish improved to 30-16 overall.
“Any time you play nine innings through and only allow two runs, you’ve got to be happy with the pitching and defense,” Sasquatch head coach Jarrod Molnaa said.
Mining City used Jake Mastillo’s RBI double to score Miles Hartsfield and claim a 1-0, first-inning lead. Spearfish forged a 1-1 tie in its half of the first as Charles McAdoo hit a sacrifice fly to score Will Riley.
Spearfish took a 3-1, third-inning lead as Riley and Ben Parker scored on a McAdoo triple. McAdoo came home on a Seth Surrett groundout as the margin grew to 4-1.
Johnny McHenry’s single plated Chandler Ibach to put Spearfish up 5-1 in the fourth. A Parker double scored Theo Hardy and McHenry to make the score 7-1. McAdoo scored on a bases-loaded walk to Matt Crossley, and Surrett sprinted home on a wild pitch as the Sasquatch led 9-1.
The visiting Tommyknockers got a run back in the fifth. Justin Greene reached base on an infield single that plated Seth Lucero and made the score 9-2.
Spearfish scored twice in the fifth for an 11-2 advantage. Parker (double) and McAdoo (single) laced run-scoring hits.
Two runs in the sixth increased the Sasquatch lead to 13-2. Hardy’s single and Parker’s walk each brought in a run.
Hardy laced a two-run double in the seventh for a 15-2 Spearfish lead. Jacob Sanchez (hit by pitch) and Crossley (infield single) brought in eighth-inning runs to end the scoring.
Riley scored three runs and added four hits in his Sasquatch debut, with McAdoo adding three runs and two hits. Ty Wilson earned the pitching win.
Jonathan Zayas took the pitching loss for Mining City, who fell to 25-22. Lucero scored one run and added one hit.
Spearfish came off an 8-5 loss to Mining City in the series opener Friday. See Page 12 for the story.
“All we talked about was aggressively controlling the strike zone on both sides,” Molnaa said of the conversations between Friday’s and Saturday’s game. “We filled up the strike zone a bit more (tonight).”
Spearfish earned a 21-3 victory in Sunday’s final game before the All-Star break, with festivities set for Monday through Wednesday in Casper, Wyo.
Molnaa said the focus for most of the team (seven are on the All-Star team) will be recovery, as many have played 13 to 17 straight games without a break. He added team members have done really well with being in the weight room and meeting the demands of conditioning.
Sunday’s Mining City-Spearfish matchup was one of six games on the final day before the All-Star break. Other scores follow.
Casper 11, Hastings 2
Pierre 7, Wheat City 3
Souris Valley 11, Western Nebraska 3
Badlands 10, Canyon County 7 (10 inn.)
Fremont 8, Sioux Falls 6 (10 inn.)
Updated second-half standings in the Clark Division follow.
1 Fremont 13-4
2 Sioux Falls 11-6, 2 games back
3 Western Nebraska 9-6, 3 back
4 Spearfish 10-7, 3 back
5 Hastings 6-12, 7.5 back
6 Pierre 5-12, 8 back
Souris Valley leads the Lewis Division at the break, forging a 11-6 record in the second half.
