Sasquatch playoff bound

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Spearfish Sasquatch Expedition League baseball team defeated the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 9-2 Saturday night, becoming the Clark Division second half of the season league champs, and earning a berth in the Expedition League playoffs for the first time since the team was founded in 2018.
“To show up with that kind of energy and just the way we played all night all the way through the ninth inning was a phenomenal response. I could not be more proud of these guys for just buckling down,” said Jarrod Molnaa, the Sasquatch head baseball coach. “It came down to us just handling our own business, not leaving it to anybody else it was really rewarding to watch these guys.”
Molnaa said the guys’ hard work paid off with a trip to the playoffs.
“These guys worked hard day in and day out. I know for a lot of them it’s the first time they played a schedule like this,” said Molnaa. “We explicitly talked about the first time they played 14 days in a row, and then we go into the 17 days in a row mark. For them to respond and handle that, especially for it being the first time for every single guy that is still with us, was incredible to watch, and a testament to the way they handled their business from day one.”
In the top of the first inning of Saturday’s game, Gage Ninness doubled to score Charles McAdoo and Seth Surrett giving the Sasquatch the lead 2-0.
Spearfish kept its offense rolling in the top of the second.
Ryan Bachman singled to score Chandler Ibach and Michael Doerr.
McAdoo singled to score Bachman.Ninness doubled, scoring McAdoo and Surrett, and the Sasquatch added to its lead, 7-0.
The Sasquatch scored two more runs in the top of the third to extend its lead to 9-0.
Wheat City scored two runs in the bottom of the third, but the Sasquatch rolled to the win 9-2, securing a playoff spot.
McAdoo had three hits and scored three runs, while Ninness also had three hits and he drove in three runs to lead Spearfish.
Nico Saldias was the winning pitcher for the Sasquatch.
He pitched three and two-thirds innings allowing two runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out three.
Hayden Sylte, Jack VanDoran, Zachary Kriethe, and McAdoo all pitched in relief for Spearfish.
Spearfish (44-20) will host the Western Nebraska Pioneers (41-22), the first half Clark Division winners, in Game 1 of best two-out-of-three series, at 6:35 p.m. tonight, in Spearfish.
The winner advances to the Expedition League championship series next week against the winner of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and Badlands Big Sticks match-up.
The two teams met six times in the regular season, with each team winning three games.
“We are just super excited for this team and all the hard work they put in all summer. It’s a long season and for them to come out with the best record in our division for the season is a huge accomplishment and to get the Sasquatch their first ever playoff appearance is pretty special,” said Eric Schmidt, the Sasquatch owner/general manager. “I just hope the fans come out and support this team and show their appreciation for the great season they’ve had, and hopefully it continues for another week.”
Tickets for tonight’s game are on sale online.
Gates open at 5:35 p.m.
First pitch is 6:35 p.m.
Games 2, and Game 3 (if necessary), will be held Thursday and Friday in Gering, Neb.
