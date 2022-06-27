Sasquatch outslug Big Sticks 14-9

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch scored 14 runs on 17 hits and defeated the Badlands Big Sticks 19-9 Sunday afternoon, at Black Hills Energy Stadium, in Spearfish.
Bailey Bordas was the star of the game for Spearfish.
He filled in for Ryan Bachman at second base, with Bachman being the designated hitter.
Bordas responded with three hits and three RBIs.
“I changed up my approach. My thought before was, ‘hit the ball high and far,’ so I switched that up and I tried to stay line drive, middle away, opposite fielding that paid off when I hit the ball off the wall in right field. That just changed my approach. I was looking for pitches I could swing at and hit hard, I wasn’t chasing pitchers pitches, I was just looking for my pitch to drive,” Bordas said.
Austin Bunn got the Big Sticks on the scoreboard first in the top of the first with a single, scoring Cooper Dulich to put the visitors onto 1-0.
Spearfish scored a run in the bottom of the first on a single by Carson Green, that scored Nicky Winterstein to tie the score at 1-1.
In the bottom of the second Keenan O’Brien doubled and would score on a single by Cam Hoiland. Bailey Bordas doubled, Winterstein singled, scoring Hoiland, and put the Sasquatch on top 2-1, Ryan Bachman doubled, scoring Winterstein and Bordas, and Carson Green singled to score Bachman and give the Sasquatch a 6-1 lead.
The Big Sticks scored three runs in the top of the third to pull within two runs, 6-4.
Spearfish responded in the bottom of the inning scoring two runs to push its lead to 8-4
Carson Lundmark hit a solo home run for Badlands in the top of the fourth to cut the Spearfish lead to 8-5.
In the bottom of the fourth,
Johnny McHenry tripled to score Green, Keenan O’Brien singled to score McHenry and keep the Sasquatch in front, 10-5
In the bottom of the sixth Harrison Clark hit a solo home run and the Sasquatch were up 11-5.
Spearfish would go on to win 14-9 and win the series two games to one.
Hunter Polley went three innings for Spearfish and gave up five runs on two hits.
He walked six and struck out three, and did not factor in the decision.
Jackson Betancourt relieved Polley and picked up the win.
He pitched two innings and gave up two runs on five hits, he walked two and struck out eight.
Justin Mason pitched the final two innings for the Sasquatch,
The Spearfish offense also got big contributions from Winterstein and Green with three hits and two rbi’s each.
Spearfish (10-17) travels to Nebraska Tuesday to start a two-game series against the Fremont Moo, before retuning home Friday to face the Gem City Bison.
