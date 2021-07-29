Sasquatch out slug Sunfish 12-11

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch and the Sioux Falls Sunfish combined for 23 runs on 25 hits, but in the end the Sasquatch scored for runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 12-11
“Hats off to those guys. We rolled out a guy (Jace Wessels) who has done a lot of great things in this league so far, putting up a lot of zeros, and he wasn’t walking anybody, it wasn’t us setting the table, they were just hitting them around the yard,” said Jarrod Molna, the Sasquatch head coach. “When an offense and the lineup is going up and down like there’s nothing you can do but tip your hat and try to make enough plays to keep yourself in it. Luckily we did that. After that the bullpen was huge. They put up zero after zero after zero to give our offense a chance and we swung our way back into it.”
Spearfish got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning.
Will Riley, Ben Parker, and Charles McAdoo all walked to load the bases.
Seth Surrett reached on an error allowing Riley and Parker to put the Sasquatch on top 2-0.
Matt Crossley singled to score McAdoo, and Hayden Driggs singled, scoring Surrett and giving Spearfish a 4-0 lead.
That lead would be short-lived as Will Olson and Tanner Wilson hit back-to-back home runs. Gannon Thompson would score on a sacrifice fly by Benito Garcia, and Mitch Shroud hit a two-run home run to put the Sunfish on top 7-4.
In the bottom of the fifth Crossley would score on a sacrifice by Gage Ninness to cut the Sioux Falls lead to 7-5.
In the top of the fourth Olson hit a grand slam home run to extend the Sunfish lead to 11-5.
In the bottom of the fifth, a Riley single would score Ninness and Driggs to cut the Sioux Falls lead to 11-7.
In the bottom of the sixth Theo Hardy hit a double scoring Crossley to cut the Sunfish lead to 11-8 after six innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, a Crossley single scored Parker and McAdoo to pull the Sasquatch within one run 11-10.
Ryan Backman singled to score Surrett and Crossley and give Spearfish the lead, and the win, 12-11
Crossly had four hits and drove in three runs for Spearfish.
Sebastian Nunoz picked up the win going two innings and giving up just one hit, he walked one and struck out one.
Zachary Krieche pitched the ninth inning to pick up the save.
Spearfish (16-8) faces Sioux Falls in the final game of a two-game series tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
