Sasquatch opens 2022 season with loss to Big Sticks 4-2

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Spearfish Sasquatch opened its 2022 Independence League baseball season losing to the Badlands Big Sticks 4-2 Tuesday night, in Independence League baseball, in Dickinson, N.D.
The Sasquatch had runners on second and third with only one out in the top of the ninth, but left both runners stranded, allowing Badlands to preserve the win, 4-2.
“We played really clean defensively. We made some defensive plays,” said Shane Gardner, the Sasquatch head coach. “ We had opportunities to push a run across here and there, and we just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
Garden added,” Overall I was pretty pleased. The guys kept battling hard. The energy level in the dugout was amazing”
Gardner said the Sasquatch weren’t agressive enough at the plate.
“We looked a little tentative at times at the plate. So we just got to keep working on that and get the guys back in the swing of things, and attack balls in the strike zone
Spearfish got on the scoreboard first in the top of the third inning.
Andrew Johnson singled, and Gabe Springer followed with a two-run home run to put the Sasquatch on top 2-0.
Badlands scored a run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to take the lead 3-2.
Badlands would add another run in the eighth to increase its lead to 4-2.
In the top of the ninth. Gage Kracht and Trey Vorwald both singled, and both runners advanced to second and third with only one out, but Spearfish failed to produce any runs, losing to the Big Sticks 4-2
Jackson Betancourt of the Sasquatch was the losing pitcher. He pitched six innings giving up three runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out.
Springer led the Spearfish offensive attack with one hit, driving in three runs, two of those rbis came on his two run home run in the third inning.
The Sasquatch will face the Big Sticks in Game 2 of a three games series tonight.
First pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in Dickinson, N.D.
“I want to see the guys grind out more at-bats. Making sure we are having competitive at-bats. There were a couple of at-bats where we got ourselves down in that 0-2 count quickly. All those pitches should’ve been able to be hit,” Garner said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.