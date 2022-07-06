Sasquatch make coaching changes

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch Independence League Baseball woodbat team has decided to make coaching changes.
Shane Gardner, head coach; Tanner Hill, pitching coach; and Logan Lotti, hitting coach, were all let go.
Gardner had been with the Sasquatch on and off this season as he was overseeing field renovations at Trinity International University in Deerfield, Ill., where he is the head coach.
The Sasquatch started the season 6-14, but finished the first half of the season 11-17.
Eric Schmidt, the Sasquatch’s owner/general manager, said the decision to bring in a new coaching staff was made two weeks ago, but plans to go a week without a coaching staff were not part of the plan.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we needed to make a coaching change mid-season. We have a new coaching staff that will be in place Thursday,” said Schmidt. “In the interim, Nicky Winterstein will be the player/manager for this home stand, and we are looking forward to getting the new coaches here, and finish this season very, very strong.”
The Sasquatch has started the second half of the season with a 5-2 record and currently holds first place in the Great Plains Division.
Spearfish will begin a three-game road trip Friday against the Gem City Bison and return home for a two-game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers July 11-12, in Spearfish.
