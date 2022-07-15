Sasquatch lose to Pioneers 7-4

GERING, Neb. — The Western Nebraska Pioneers rallied from a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Spearfish Sasquatch 7-4, Thursday night, in Gering, Neb.
“We started out good and got four runs across in the second inning, and that was good to get the lead. We held it for a little bit, our starting pitcher gave up a few (runs), and we had to make a change, and we just ended up losing the lead,and our bats just never got going, really, ever,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch’s manager. “We are kind of at that point in the season where we are getting towards the end, some guys just really need to dig deep and just finish strong. That’s one thing I preached to them today. We’re still where we want to be as long as we just start winning again,” said Hunt. “We control our own destiny, so we just need to dig deep, and keep going.”
In the bottom of the first, a Isaac Lopez single scores Alex Zerfass to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead.
Spearfish got on the scoreboard in the top of the second.
Harrison Clark walked and Bailey Bordas was hit by a pitch. Bryson Hoier singled to load the bases
Gage Kracht reached on a error by the shortstop, scoring Clark and Bordas to give the Sasquatch a 2-1 lead.
Hoier scored on a Trey Vorwald sacrifice to make it 3-1 in favor of Spearfish.
Nicky Winterstein singled, scoring Kracht to give the Sasquatch a 4-1 lead.
Western Nebraska scored a run in the second and then got its offense going in the bottom of the fourth.
PK Walsh doubled and Tyler Mead hit a home run to tie the game at 4-4
Antonio Nanez singled.
A sacrifice by Jason Luke moved Antonio Nanez to second base. Eric Smelko would then single, scoring Nanez, to give Western Nebraska the lead, 5-4.
A single by Zerfass scored Jace Jeremiah to give the Pioneers a 6-4 lead after four innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jeremiah singled, and he would later score on a single by Lopez to extend western Nebraska’s lead to 7-4, and that’s would be the final score of the game.
Winterstein, Bachman, Springer, Clark, Bordas, and Hoier each had a hit for the Sasquatch.
Western Nebraska has won the first two games of a five game series.
Game three is tonight in Gering, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.