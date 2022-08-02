Sasquatch lose playoff opener to Big Sticks 7-4

Gabe Springer runs toward first base after hitting a ball during Sunday nights’ division series opener against the Badlands Big Sticks. Badlands won 7-4 and took a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 is tonight, in Dickinson, N.D. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch were held to just four hits and lost to the Badlands Big Sticks 7-4 in the opening game of the divisional playoffs of Independence League Baseball, Sunday night, in Spearfish.

“We didn’t get that big hit. We only had four hits on the day. Our bats were a little quiet. That’s the way it goes sometimes,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager.

