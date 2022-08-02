Sasquatch lose playoff opener to Big Sticks 7-4

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch were held to just four hits and lost to the Badlands Big Sticks 7-4 in the opening game of the divisional playoffs of Independence League Baseball, Sunday night, in Spearfish.
“We didn’t get that big hit. We only had four hits on the day. Our bats were a little quiet. That’s the way it goes sometimes,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager.
The Sasquatch had three errors in the game.
“Some errors there cost us some runs. At least two unearned runs, and that’s not going to help, especially in the playoffs,” said Hunt. “You’ve got to make your plays, and that’s what it comes down to. Whoever makes the plays wins the game.”
Badlands built an early 6-1 lead and held on to defeat Spearfish 7-4.
With the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, Daniel Rogers walked, bringing home Alex Thurston giving Badlands a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Gabe Springer doubled for Spearfish, scoring Trey Vorwald, and tying things at 1-1
Badlands scored one run in the fourth, two runs in the fifth, and two runs in the sixth to give the Big Sticks the lead 6-1.
The Big Sticks added another run in the top of the sixth to extend their lead to 7-1.
Spearfish took advantage of Big Sticks’ pitcher Braxton Greenburg having trouble finding the strike zone.
With two outs, Ryan Bachman and Keenan O’Brien walked, and Gabe Kracht reached on an error to load the bases.
Damon Gaither walked, forcing Bachman home.
Vorwald singled, scoring O’Brien and Kracht to cut the Badlands lead to 7-4.
Spearfish had the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, but failed to produce a run.
Vorwald had two hits, and Springer and Keenan O’Brien each had a hit for Spearfish.
J.D. Kirchner was the losing pitcher for Spearfish.
He went four innings and gave up four runs on two hits. He walked five and struck out three.
Wyatt Adams pitched the final five innings for Spearfish and gave up three runs on seven hits.
He walked two and struck out one.
“Wyatt (Adams) did great today. He kept it so we didn’t run out of pitching or anything. We still have plenty of arms,” said Hunt. “Nothing changes. I told the guys we still have to win two games. We had to win two games this morning, and now we still have to win two games.”
Game two is tonight in Dickinson, N.D.
First pitch is set 6:20 p.m. If the Sasquatch win, they will play the Big Sticks again Tuesday night in Dickinson, N.D., to see who advances to the championship series to face either the Fremont Moo, or the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
If they lose, their season is over.
The Moo leads that series 1-0.
