Sasquatch lose playoff opener to Big Sticks 7-4

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch were held to just four hits and lost to the Badlands Big Sticks 7-4 in the opening game of the divisional playoffs of the Independence League Baseball, Sunday night, in Spearfish.
“We didn’t get that big hit. We only had four hits on the day. Our bats were a little quiet. That’s the way it goes sometimes,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager.
Badlands built an early 6-1 lead and held on to defeat Spearfish 7-4.
Trey Vorwald had two hits, and Gabe Springer and Keenan O’Brien each had a hit for Spearfish.
J.D. Kirchner was the losing pitcher for Spearfish. He went four innings and gave up four runs on two hits. He walked five and struck out three.
Wyatt Adams pitched the final five innings for Spearfish and gave up three runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out one.
Spearfish travels to Dickinson, N.D. tonight for game two of the divisional playoffs.
First pitch is set for 6:20 p.m.
If the Sasquatch win, they will play the Big Sticks again Tuesday night in Dickinson, N.D., to see who advances to the championship series to face either the Freemont Moo, or the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
The Moo lead that series 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.