SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch Expedition baseball team came back from a seven run deficit before losing to the Badlands Big Sticks 10-8 in its home opener, Thursday night.
“I’m really proud of our guys. It’s real easy, in the same scenario, to go down seven runs and hang it up for the night and almost fold, but these guys stayed with it. Our pitchers kept us in the game, our offense kind of chipped away slowly inning by inning, and we found ourselves back in a tie ballgame,” said Jarrod Molnaa, the Sasquatch’s head coach.
“I’m really proud of our guys for sticking to the approach, and staying the course through nine innings and came up two runs short with a couple bad plays, and just trying a little bit too much on defense, but I am super proud of the way the guys competed all the way through.”
The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning when Badlands got its offense going.
Caleb Jamieson and Marcus Hughes singled, and Anthony Villanueva walked to load the bases.
Joe Osborn singled to score Jamieson and Villanueva to make it 2-0 in favor of the Big Sticks.
Osborn and Marcus Hughes both scored on a passed ball, and Adam Senden singled to bring home Wyatt Setian and extend the Big Sticks lead to 5-3.
Badlands plated two more runs in the top of the fifth to push its lead to 7-0.
The Sasquatch finally got its offense going in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Cade Stuff reached on a fielders choice. Stuff stole second based and advanced to third on an errant throw. He would score on a single by Ben Parker.
Ryan Bachman followed with a two-run home run to cut the Badlands lead to 7-3.
Joe Cacciatore doubled home Andrew Lalum and Chandler Ibach to pull the Sasquatch within two runs, 7-5.
Spearfish plated a couple of runs in the bottom of the sixth an RBI single by Parker, scoring Lalum, an RBI single by Cade Ostenson, scoring Stuff, and tying the game at 7-7.
Badlands plated three runs in the top of the seventh to regain the lead, 10-7.
In the bottom of the eighth Lalum scored on a balk, but the Sasquatch could not plate another run and they lost to the Big Sticks, 10-8
Parker had three hits and drove in two runs for the Sasquatch.
Spearfish’s Sean Moran was the losing pitcher going five innings and giving up seven runs (five earned) on six hits, walking four and striking out six.
Hunter Runion came on in relief and pitched the final four innings. He gave up three runs on five hits, walked one and struck out four.
The Sasquatch (2-1) hosts the Canyon County Spuds tonight at 6:35 p.m., in Spearfish. It is also Fireworks Night, with fireworks being shot off after the game.
Coach said even though its early in the season, playing at home is a huge advantage.
“It’s definitely nice to play at home and not be on the road. Being able to sleep in your own bed before the games,” said Molnaa. “It is nice to go on the road and get two wins. Hopefully tomorrow (Friday) night we can get back on the right side of things on our home turf.”
