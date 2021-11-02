Sasquatch joins new league

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch and six other familiar squads have formed a new circuit called Independence League Baseball.
Spearfish and the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, N.D.), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, Idaho), Casper Horseheads, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, and Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, Neb.) are former Expedition League members.
“We just really wanted to collaborate and work together. That’s what this is really about for all of our teams,” Sasquatch owner/general manager Eric Schmidt said in describing the Independence League’s formation.
Schmidt said a series of things led to this decision, but no single one of those forced the seven clubs to choose this course.
“It was something where we all had a common goal in mind. After talking quite a bit about it, we decided this was the way we wanted to go,” Schmidt said.
Fans will not notice much change from past years, except for the Independence League logo on the jerseys. The circuit is member-owned, which means each team has membership and ownership.
Independence League Baseball is a collegiate-level summer circuit, with a host family program concept in use. Players will use wood bats like they did in the Expedition League.
“We’re still going to get the same caliber of players that we’ve always had,” Schmidt said. Most of the changes will be what Schmidt described as behind-the-scenes aspects.
The Sasquatch was a charter Expedition League member in 2018. Spearfish forged a 44-20 regular-season record in 2021, reached the championship series against Souris Valley, and earned the league’s Organization of the Year award. Sasquatch member Charles McAdoo received the league’s Most Valuable Player honor.
Schmidt was asked how his past experience would help him and the team going forward.
“You learn as you go,” Schmidt said. “Definitely, we’re going to take all that experience that we all have moving forward.”
Schmidt said many of the team owners brought past experience into the Expedition League endeavor.
“If you’re not learning, you’re not growing,” Schmidt said. “We’re doing what we’re doing, and trying to enhance it each and every year.”
Schmidt said the Sasquatch has roughly 21 players under contract for the 2022 season, with another eight committed. He added that Jarrod Molnaa is returning as head coach.
It is not known how many other teams will join the Independence League, whose season will run May 24 through July 30. One week of playoffs will follow to crown the champion.
More information may be found on the www.independenceleague.com website.
