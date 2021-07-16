Sasquatch host Tommyknockers tonight

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasqutch return to action tonight, hosting the Mining City Tommyknockers in a three-game series.The Tommyknockers are 8-5 in the second half of the season, 24-20 overall. Spearfish is 7-6 in the second half of the season, 28-15 overall. Tonight’s game is “Here for the Beer Night.” First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
