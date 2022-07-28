Sasquatch hold on to defeat Big Sticks 9-7

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’ Bryson Hoier led of the bottom of the first inning with a home run, on the first pitch, to put the Sasquatch up early, 1-0, and Spearfish went on to defeat the Badlands Big Sticks 9-7, Wednesday night, in Spearfish.
“The Big Sticks want to beat us. They don’t want to see us in the playoffs. They are giving us their all. It’s just great we got away with that win,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager.
Hoier had a big night for the Sasquatch going 3-for-5, with a home run, a double, and a single, and driving in three runs.
Dylan Richey got the final out in the eighth inning, and pitched his way out of a bases loaded ninth to pick up the save in his final performance for the Sasquatch.
Richey had shoulder surgery in 2021, and was on a pitch count this summer, and he reached that pitch count Wednesday night against the Big Sticks.
The Sasquatch need one more win in the next three games to host the Big Sticks in the Independence League Baseball playoffs Sunday afternoon, in Spearfish.
The two teams meet tonight in Game 4 of a five-game series.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
See a more comprehensive game story and photos of Wednesday’s game in Friday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
