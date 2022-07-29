Sasquatch hold off Big Sticks; win 9-7

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Bryson Hoier led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run on the first pitch, to put the Sasquatch up early, tying things at 1-1, and Spearfish went on to defeat the Badlands Big Sticks game 9-7, Wednesday night, in Spearfish.
“The Big Sticks want to beat us. They don’t want to see us in the playoffs. They are giving us their all. It’s just great we got away with that win,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager.
The Sasquatch scored nine runs on 11 hits, scoring seven runs in the first three innings.
“I am proud of that. They did a great job. I mean we put up seven runs in the first three innings, so I’d like to see us keep going and keep putting it on them, and not get so stressful,” said Hunt. ”That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
In the top of the first, Daniel Rogers scored on a passed ball to give the Big Sticks an early 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first Hoier hit the first pitch for a home run to tie things at 1-1.
A single by Bailey Bordas scored Gabe Springer, and Ryan Bachman would score on a passed ball to give Spearfish a 3-1 lead after one inning.
In the bottom of the second, Hoier singled to score Keenan O’Brien and Davis Carr to put the Sasquatch on top 5-2.
Spearfish added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning.
A double by O’Brien scored David Dielman, and Carr singled to score O’Brien to extend the Sasquatch lead to 7-1.
Badlands scored two runs in the fifth, three runs in the seventh, and one more in the eighth, to pull within two runs, 9-7
Dylan Richey pitched the ninth and pitched a bases loaded jam in the ninth, getting Jayden Singleton to ground out to preserve the win for Spearfish.
That final play wasn’t without controversy.
Bachman made a diving stop and threw from his knees to first base.
The umpire signaled out and then gave what appeared to be a safe sign and he started walking toward the home plate umpire.
Confusion ensued, and the Big Sticks plated a couple of runs during the commotion, and a third runner was caught between third and home when the home plate umpire walked walked toward the other umpire, and play stopped.
The two umpires conversed, and then the umpire that originally called the runner out gave the out sign once again, signifying the end of the game.
Badlands coaches raced over to the umpires pleading their case, but the call stood and the Sasquatch began celebrating their win.
Hoier had a big night for the Sasquatch.
After going 0-for-5 Tuesday night and striking out three times, Hoier went 3-for-5 Wednesday night, and he drove in three runs, and scored two runs for the Sasquatch.
“For everybody it’s a new day. So I kept reminding myself of that, and every pitch is a new opportunity, so when I stepped in the box I knew yesterday was done and today is a new day,” Hoier said.
Richey got the final out in the eighth inning, and pitched his way out of a bases loaded ninth to pick up the save in his final pitching performance for the Sasquatch.
Richey had shoulder surgery in 2021, and was on a pitch count this summer, and he reached that pitch count Wednesday night against the Big Sticks.
“Yes, he is done (pitching). He could be playing in the field potentially, so the fans might be seeing him still, but he is done pitching wise,” Hunt said.
Hunt said it hurts to lose his star reliever, but he said he has confidence in the rest of his bullpen.
“He was like our closer, our go to guy out of the bullpen, and he puts us in a good spot. But, (Griffin) Shearon has done a lot of good things these past couple of weeks, and he is ready to step up, right in his place,” said Hunt. “So we will trust with Shearon and other guys will have to step up, and I think we’ll be fine. Richey is a good dugout presence. He (Richey) will keep cheering on the team, and being a good teammate.
The Sasquatch (15-10 in the second half of the season) need one more win in the next three games to host the Big Sticks in the Independence League Baseball playoffs beginning Sunday afternoon, in Spearfish.
The two teams meet tonight in Game 4 of a five-game series.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
