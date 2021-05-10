Sasquatch hires Jarrod Molnaa as new head coach

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League, on Friday, announced Jarrod Molnaa as its new head coach for the 2021 season.
“I received a call from our former head coach, DJ Engle, on Monday, April 26, explaining he had accepted a position within the Minnesota Twins’ organization as their Dominican Summer League Pitching Coach. My initial thoughts were celebrating this awesome achievement for DJ and then, after our call, I immediately started a nationwide search to find us a new head coach since we were only 29 days away from opening night,” Sasquatch owner/general manager Eric Schmidt said.
A native of Kennewick, Wash., Molnaa graduated from Kennewick High School in 2013.
He then went on and played collegiately with stops at Walla Walla Community College, Bellevue University, and Montana State University-Billings, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 2019.
While pitching for the Jackets in the spring of 2019, he helped the team capture its fourth Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) regular-season title, its first-ever GNAC Championship title, and an NCAA regional playoff berth.
Molnaa immediately got into coaching following his decorated college career.
This started with a stint as the pitching coach of the Kelowna Falcons of the West Coast League, along with accepting a position as the head-assistant coach at Walla Walla Community College, where he was responsible for the pitching staff and served as their recruiting coordinator.
Molnaa is currently the assistant coach at Montana State University–Billings, where he assists in several departments of the baseball program, along with assisting in the program’s recruiting efforts.
“It was definitely a quick process for us, but we were fortunate to have dozens of applicants. Jarrod stood out as someone who we felt was the perfect fit to step into this role and this specific situation,” said Schmidt.
“I’m excited to get him started, introduce him to the players and assistant coaches on our squad, and watch the team do great things on and off the field this summer,” Schmidt added.
Attempts to reach Molnaa were not successful as of press time.
Turn to a future edition of the Black Hills Pioneer to learn more from Molnaa.
The Sasquatch, and the Expedition League, begin their 2021 seaon on May 24.
Spearfish opens a two-game series May 25 at Badlands, the league runner-up from last year. Its home opener is set for May 27 against Badlands.
For information on the Expedition League, visit www.expeditionleague.com. For more information on the Sasquatch or to purchase tickets, visit www.spearfishsasquatch.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.